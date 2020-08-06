LETTER: Trump gets things done; he should get another term

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is a response to the letter to the editor from Floyd Munro. Contrary to how Floyd feels about our "pretender-in-chief," stating his effort is to dismantle everything the Obama administration accomplished, he does not state anything the Obama administration accomplished.

When Trump took office, the stock market was down. By the end of 2019, it was at an all-time high. Unemployment numbers were at an all-time low. Trump was able to provide raises for our military and veterans, which had not been done for years. Trump has taken a strong position against China. The proposed Democratic nominee, Mr. Biden, has been just the opposite.

Trump stands strong for our law enforcement, unlike the Democrats. If the pandemic had not occurred, I don't know of any issues a Democrat could have raised, and the pandemic is not his fault. I feel the main issue now is the Black Lives Matter protests, which have resulted in needless deaths and economic ruin. I am hopeful that President Trump does not leave the White House until the end of his second term.

David Munro, Beaver Dam