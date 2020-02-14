LETTER: Trump has turned lawmakers, cabinet into Corruptlicans

President Donald Trump’s management style is reminiscent of the Dark Ages. During that era it was common to neuter young choir boys so that their voices would not change. Trump has figuratively done that to his mostly male cabinet and to Republicans in Congress. To make sure their “whatever you say” voices did not vary, Trump publicly castigated anyone who disagreed with him.

The Trump Administration holds the all-time record for presidential staff turnover. Trump fired those who exposed his wrongdoing during impeachment proceedings before they could resign. Mean-spirited Trump insisted on embarrassing public servants who had proven themselves far more ethical and loyal to America than himself.

Formerly potent Republican senators and cabinet members are now Trump’s legislatively impotent eunuchs. Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson, who had campaigned against waste, fraud and abuse, did an about-face to support Trump’s budget-busting waste, abusive politics, and fraudulent tax cuts for the wealthy. He is now lead soprano in Trump’s choir.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who had the courage to vote to convict Trump during his impeachment trial, is the only Republican statesman left in Congress. The rest have devolved into Trump’s Corruptlicans and choir boys.

Dave Wester, Baraboo