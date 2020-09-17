LETTER: Trump is a law and order president

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The liberals/Democrats say that if Trump wins the Presidential Election on Nov. 3 there will be riots that will last for weeks and the only way to avoid this disruption is to vote for “Slow Joe Biden” and “Corrupt Kamala."

Nonsense! When Donald Trump wins the Presidential Election there will be Law and Order. President Trump will have not only the National Guard ready to stop the destruction of the liberals, but also the police forces will know that the president has their back and they won’t stand down anymore!

Oh, and you out-of-state paid for thugs, you will also be messing with the hundreds of thousands of legally armed sportsmen and women who love their country and will not stand by while they try to riot in our streets.

If you really think you can threaten us to change our vote to elect a corrupt, plagiarizing candidate like “Slow Joe Biden” and “Corrupt Kamala," then come looking. The threats only steel us to work harder to be sure Donald J. Trump is elected President of the United States on Nov. 3 once again!

Anna Morgan, Lodi