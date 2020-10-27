 Skip to main content
LETTER: Trump is the clear choice
Open borders. On demand late-term abortions – even after birth. Why isn't this called murder? Paid for by taxpayers. Elimination of ICE. Elimination of the filibuster. Free health care for illegal aliens. Defunding police departments. $4 trillion tax increase. Packing of the Supreme Court. Elimination of Trump tax credits which 82% of Americans enjoy today. The Green New Deal. Citizenship granted to over 10 million illegal aliens. Free college tuition. Not really free-it would be paid for by taxpayers. Free health care. Again, not free. Taxpayers would pick up the tab. Continued assault on Republican free speech. Mandatory gun control. In other words, liberals want your guns. Elimination of school choice.

If Kamala Harris is elected on Nov. 3 all the above insanity is not only possible to become reality, it's probable. Democrats are so obsessed with power and control and will stop at nothing to attain both. Once they have it their plan is to never relinquish it again. Their real plan is to make this a one party nation. And they know it. The will pack the court, add at least liberal four senators, eliminate the filibuster and grant citizenship to illegals.

Don't be fooled. Vote Donald Trump for the future of our nation.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam

