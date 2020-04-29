LETTER: Trump is unhinged, unglued and unqualified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conferences have devolved into a palavering salmagundi of evasion, deflection, obfuscation and self-congratulations, along with heavy doses of blaming, insulting and lying. Even the most gullible among us has to realize by now that these have become campaign rallies and that Trump is unequivocally unhinged, unglued and unqualified.

His incoherent ramblings are reminiscent of “The Cain Mutiny’s” Captain Queeg’s musings on the missing strawberries. Trump’s mental meanderings inevitably land, both figuratively and nearly literally, on ventilators.

Trump responds to reporters’ serious questions, which he resents, with such presidential profundities as “Don’t be a cutie pie,” “You’re a fake” and “You don’t have the brains you were born with.” These are the rejoinders of a recalcitrant juvenile, a child with advanced ODS, oppositional defiant syndrome.

Oppositional Defiant Syndrome is characterized as a condition in which a child displays an ongoing pattern of an angry or irritable mood, defiant or argumentative behavior, and vindictiveness toward adults. There are therapies and drug regimens used to save children from the ravages of ODS.