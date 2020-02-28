LETTER: Trump must do more to hold EPA accountable

Dear editor,

While the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement offers some hope for Midwestern grain producers, more must be done to increase ethanol demand and market accessibility here at home. Strong, value-added markets will revive rural America.

The Environmental Protection Agency continues to grant waivers to huge oil corporations, such as Exxon and Chevron, lowering blending requirements of large refineries. This policy has persisted to the detriment of rural Wisconsin farmers and limits reinvestment in their communities. Lack of investment affects education, access to healthcare, quality of life and other pillars of small communities. President Trump said his EPA would restore lost ethanol markets, but the final rule issued in December did little and left the window open for continued damage.

Anyone looking to win crucial Midwest swing states (Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, and Iowa) should be paying more attention to farming communities and less to a few giant oil companies. I urge President Trump to do right by those who feed and fuel America and hold his EPA accountable.

Jayne Nakielski

Pardeeville