LETTER: Trump needs to talk foreign policy with Biden
LETTER

It's almost time for President Donald Trump to have a heart to heart talk with President-elect Joe Biden about foreign policy. President Dwight Eisenhower did it for John Kennedy. It's a normal courtesy. Eisenhower told Kennedy that he should go to war in Laos. Kennedy choose Vietnam. Another U.S. president pledged millions to clean up the dud bombs Kennedy dropped on Laos. Eisenhower suggested an invasion of Cuba that turned into a pledge by Kennedy not to invade Cuba if Russia removed its nuclear weapons from Cuba. Trump will probably suggest to Biden a downsizing of troops from Afghanistan, Germany, and South Korea. Who knows what 2021 will bring?

Robert Firlus, Mauston 

