LETTER: Trump, Republicans kept secrets from us on pandemic

President Donald Trump’s reply to NBC’s Peter Alexander’s question if being well-connected got them in front of the line for virus testing was, “Perhaps that’s the story of life.”

That surely was the case when privately Republican lawmakers were informed of the pandemic before the public so they or their investors could sell off shares before the market tanked. Trump and the legislators played down the severity giving them the opportunity to better prepare for economic loss. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., dumped $1.72 million, Sen. Kelly Loeffler sold $3.1 million, Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-OK., sold $400,000 shares, and our own Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson sold $25 million.

The public was kept in the dark and misled by a president and by Johnson, chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental affairs Committee, who made light of the seriousness until they were forced to admit we were totally unprepared to supply the needed equipment and tests.

Now the Democrats are trying to head off a stimulus bill that would give corporate tax cuts and bailouts. They are putting in place a stipulation that no funds be given to Trump’s hotels or other interests, and that there be transparency where the funds are given.

Allegra Zick, North Freedom