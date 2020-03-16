LETTER: Trump Republicans share many traits with 1930s Italy
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Trump Republicans share many traits with 1930s Italy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the 1930s, Italy’s government sidled up to the pope. Authoritarian religion was used to support authoritarian government. The government was anti-intellectual and based on faith and loyalty rather than science and reason.

The economic system was corporatist, with severe restrictions on labor. Strikes were considered criminal behavior. The goal was a good business climate and cheap labor.

Nationalism, sexism and racism were central government policies. Italians who held these ideas claimed that characteristics of Italians must not be altered by crossbreeding with people from what they might have described as, in the words of President Donald Trump, s_ _t-hole countries.

Women’s prescribed role was childbearing. Birth control was condemned, as was homosexuality. A solution to unemployment was to remove women from the workforce, a workforce that consequently looked a lot like President Trump’s Cabinet.

The people who held these views in Italy in the 1930s were known as fascists. In America today they are known as Trump Republicans. They are primarily supported by white evangelicals rather than the pope, though they had planned a national “Catholics for Trump” rally in Milwaukee before God’s coronavirus cancelled it. Never mind that Trump is rarely found in any church.

Dave Wester, Baraboo 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News