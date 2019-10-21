Regarding the Oct. 17 Scott Frostman column, “Democrats hypocritical in reaction to Syria.” Frostman is being willingly and willfully ignorant. He does not know what motivates Democrats, liberals and progressives. He only wants to use a lot of words to, again, come to no point and just take cheap shots.
Any decent and thinking human being recognizes that the so-called president abandoned U.S. allies the Kurds and exposed them to slaughter by their hated rivals the Turks. Is it hypocritical to care about an ethnic group that is likely to be wiped out by ethnic cleansing? No.
You have free articles remaining.
I am a proud liberal Democrat. Did I want our troops sent to Syria? No. They should not have been sent there in the first place. But after this much time circumstances on the ground have changed and to precipitously withdraw our troops and trigger a massacre is not the way to get them out.
Robert Johnson, Sauk City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)