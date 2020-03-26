LETTER: Trump's analogies on virus flawed, could prolong pain

The president and some of his advisers argue that just as we accept the death tolls of automobile accidents and seasonal influenza without disrupting our lifestyles and economy, so too we should accept corona virus deaths as a matter of course and return our lives to normal — including, especially to work.

These are flawed analogies. Flu strikes people over a season of many months. Traffic accidents happen year-round. But because of the coronavirus’s extreme contagiousness and because asymptomatic people can spread the disease, coronavirus can overwhelm local medical facilities and medical practitioners in a short time, as flu and traffic accidents do not.

Because the public health challenge is different, our response must be different. To pretend otherwise and end social distancing prematurely is to court not only needless deaths but, ironically, longer lasting disruption of our economy.

David Cole, Baraboo