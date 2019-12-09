President Donald Trump used the Christmas season to announce huge cuts in the food stamp program. This after giving tax cuts to the rich, and funneling government money to his pricey Trump hotels.
Wealthy members of Trump’s cabinet have been exposed for their lavish office and travel expenses. Although they were not born in mangers, they may be crucified at the polls next November for the waste, fraud and abuse of the Dooh Nibor presidency. That’s Robin Hood spelled backwards, rob from the poor, give to the rich.
It isn’t just the Trump presidency that’s backwards. As Trump has been blessing the rich and helping them inherit the Earth, white evangelical not-so-Christians have stepped up their blasphemous propaganda that God chose Trump to be president. Yea right. A sexual deviant who supports murderous dictators, takes food away from the poor and can’t make it through a day without profuse lying is God’s choice for president. Only Christians who dip too deeply into communion wine could come up with that one.
Christianity becomes meaningless when its leaders promote a degenerate person like Trump. Is there any wonder why young people are leaving the church in droves?
Dave Wester, Baraboo
