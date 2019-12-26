LETTER: Trump supporters sing same old sad song

The Donald Trump fans sing the same old tune of hate for morals and the Constitution. Your "Liar in Chief" has set the bar for lying at more than 15,000 and counting in three years, according to Politifact and Factcheck and is a walking billboard for the seven deadly sins. Yet you get outraged when liberals express hatred towards the president. We don't hate Trump for who he is, we despise him for what he does.

Actions speak louder than words and as long as you're listening and believing what he and Faux News are brainwashing you with on a daily basis while ignoring the factual consequences of what he is actually doing, you will find it impossible to comprehend our outrage at the blatant violations of the Constitution and the standards of the office.

How sad it must be to be for a Trump supporter, believing that scientists, teachers, generals, economists, journalists and scholars have devoted their entire lives to deceiving you while a reality TV star with decades of fraud and 15,000 documented lies is your only beacon of truth and honesty.

Todd Turner, Portage