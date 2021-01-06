LETTER: Trump tearing down democracy

Four years ago, a minority of Americans, through an antiquated and fatally flawed Electoral College, elected Donald Trump president. His motto was “Make America Great Again.” His motto should have been “Make America White Again” based on those who chose to follow him.

Four years of chaos and dysfunction have caused many Republicans to jump ship. Mitch McConnell continues to plot with Trump. Wisconsin’s Sen. Ronald Johnson has sullied his own reputation by holding sham senate hearings on discredited voter fraud claims. The original party is now gone, devoid of ethics, morals, and “Republican” values.

Trump has disparaged veterans and the military. He’s dismissed COVID as a “hoax” while nearly 350,000 have died from it. He’s pardoned four unrepentant “Black Water” murderers. He’s pardoned loyalist felons. He’s defended Vladimir Putin over our nations own national security’s warnings.

Trump leaves office this month. During his last weeks, he is dismantling or sabotaging everything he can. Trump is systematically dividing and destroying our nation from within. He is leaving Putin a very happy foe. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris have much to do.

Lee Van Landuyt, Hillsboro