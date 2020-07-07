LETTER: Trump visa plan for students bad for UW, business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Trump administration via ICE is planning to revoke visas from international students of any school that will not be having full-time in-person classes. This will be very costly nonsense.

Not only will the UW System lose (full cost) tuition dollars from these students, but cities including Madison, Milwaukee, La Crosse, Eau Claire, Superior…) will be losing money otherwise going to rent, restaurants, grocery stores, tourism, medical bills and everything else. This includes undergraduates and graduate students, many of whom have families and will be pulled from research and teaching positions.

That student money is making its way through Portage by way of spending by university teachers and staff, Madison business owners and their employees.

If it were to continue for any length of time, the consequence would be lost value in our higher education system and for the state as a whole. The United States would be a MUCH less attractive destination for education or other investment.

If the plan is nixed, the WORST thing that happens is we have thousands of international students in the state buying our stuff, paying rent and contributing to our tax revenue, while home waiting for university buildings to reopen.

Jonathan Stefonek, Portage