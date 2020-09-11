LETTER: Trump's 2020 policy same as 2016

President Trump’s policy for 2020 is the same as in 2016. It was a vision for a “new America”, one of self-interest and disregard for Democratic norms. He tore back regulations protecting natural regions, upended world alliances, loaded the Supreme Court with his cronies, and cut back on visas and legal immigration to make the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service run out of money. Part of his plan to keep immigrants out was the wall of which just 4 miles was built, with our tax money, not Mexico’s. Promises unfulfilled were the new health insurance plan (good thing or thousands would be without), never surpassed the economic growth of Obama, making student loans more affordable, and totally forgotten was his pledge of $1 trillion to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.