LETTER: Trumps accusers tell as story
LETTER

LETTER: Trumps accusers tell as story

These women accuse Trump of unwanted sexual advances or claim affairs with Trump: Dorris, Carroll, Leeds, Anderson, Harth, Heller, McDowell, Virginia, McGillivray, Crooks, Stoynoff, Drake, Laaksonen, Zervos, Huddy, Johnson, Searles, Sullivan, Dixon, Holvey, and Murphy. The actual descriptions from an article in USA Today are upsetting and disgusting. I think this list is worth repeating so everyone knows the dark side of Trump.  Many of the alleged sexual advances occurred while Trump was married to his third wife. Trump is the face of the Republican Party and the role model for American families. Does Trump seem like a good Christian?

Mike Shimet, Beaver Dam

