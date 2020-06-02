LETTER: Trump's Bible photo-op stunt really Shakespearian

President Donald Trump stole a page from Richard III’s playbook when he emerged from his subterranean White House bunker to show the world what a tough guy he is and subsequently waddle over to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo-op holding up a Bible.
Trump is too modest to reveal that, in addition to being an expert in every other field, he is also a Shakespearian scholar. He had probably committed Shakespeare’s Richard III to memory.
To hoodwink the citizens of London with false piety, Buckingham advises Richard to “Get a prayer book in your hand/And stand between two churchmen.” Of course holding up a Bible is in no way false piety when the president of the United States is endeavoring to hoodwink people by holding up a Bible.
I, myself, am not particularly impressed with anyone who holds up a Bible for a cynical photo shoot. However, holding up a Bible does mean a great deal to other people who revel in any and every opportunity to hold up a Bible. President Trump displayed absolute non-self-serving courage in holding up that Bible in front of St. John’s.
Imagine what a cherry-on-top a couple of churchmen would have been.
Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!