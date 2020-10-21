 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Trump's leadership has earned my vote
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Trump's leadership has earned my vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On March 26 after spending 10 days on a ventilator, my brother Michael died from COVID-19. He contracted it while hosting a weekly trivia night in New York.

Joe Biden critiques President Trump’s handling of the crisis, hoping to get my vote.

I don’t blame Donald Trump for my brother’s death. In fact, I have every reason to vote for him.

There is no cure for COVID-19, but thanks to President Trump’s “Emergency Use Authorizations”, my brother Michael received off-label medication in an effort to save him. As medical professionals have learned more, treatment has evolved, bringing the death rate from 4% down to less than 1% in seven months.

Whether it was quickly shutting down our borders so travelers couldn’t bring the virus into our country from China, prompting Ford to transition from producing cars to ventilators, encouraging pharma to manufacture and distribute test kits on a massive scale in record time, or deploying military medical personnel on hospital ships and field hospitals wherever needed: President Trump has shown steadfast leadership in the face of a brutal enemy.

What was Mr. Biden’s priority in January? A futile impeachment.

President Trump’s leadership has earned my vote.

Christopher O'Brien, Watertown

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Hunt the vote

Sportsmen/women spread the word, get your buddies to register and vote Republican this Nov. 3 2020. What is more important than insuring your …

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Phil Hands draws an editorial cartoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News