LETTER: Trump's leadership has earned my vote

On March 26 after spending 10 days on a ventilator, my brother Michael died from COVID-19. He contracted it while hosting a weekly trivia night in New York.

Joe Biden critiques President Trump’s handling of the crisis, hoping to get my vote.

I don’t blame Donald Trump for my brother’s death. In fact, I have every reason to vote for him.

There is no cure for COVID-19, but thanks to President Trump’s “Emergency Use Authorizations”, my brother Michael received off-label medication in an effort to save him. As medical professionals have learned more, treatment has evolved, bringing the death rate from 4% down to less than 1% in seven months.

Whether it was quickly shutting down our borders so travelers couldn’t bring the virus into our country from China, prompting Ford to transition from producing cars to ventilators, encouraging pharma to manufacture and distribute test kits on a massive scale in record time, or deploying military medical personnel on hospital ships and field hospitals wherever needed: President Trump has shown steadfast leadership in the face of a brutal enemy.

What was Mr. Biden’s priority in January? A futile impeachment.

President Trump’s leadership has earned my vote.

Christopher O'Brien, Watertown