LETTER: Trump's loss a matter of math

In the Feb. 1 Baraboo News Republic, my friend Fred Williams wonders “how Donald Trump lost the election even though he received more than 74,000,000 votes.” Well, it’s really rather simple. Joe Biden received more than 81 million popular votes and 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. It takes 270 electoral votes to win.

This isn’t rocket science.

Moreover, that “there was the China virus” is not a reason Trump lost, but his willful lying about it and egregious ineptitude in addressing it, resulting in America’s becoming the worst afflicted country with the most deaths worldwide, could well have been a reason.

Williams feels “foremost” among the reasons for Trump’s shellacking is that “there was unmitigated hate for [Trump].” It’s rather difficult for normal, decent human beings not to have negative feelings for anyone as criminally corrupt, ethically and morally bankrupt, venal, crude, rude, narcissistic, misogynistic, racist, seditious and just plain downright icky as is Trump.

However, I don’t know that there actually is “unmitigated hate” for him; in fact, from a logical perspective, I’d say that begs the question.