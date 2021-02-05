 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Trump's loss a matter of math
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Trump's loss a matter of math

{{featured_button_text}}

In the Feb. 1 Baraboo News Republic, my friend Fred Williams wonders “how Donald Trump lost the election even though he received more than 74,000,000 votes.” Well, it’s really rather simple. Joe Biden received more than 81 million popular votes and 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. It takes 270 electoral votes to win.

This isn’t rocket science.

Moreover, that “there was the China virus” is not a reason Trump lost, but his willful lying about it and egregious ineptitude in addressing it, resulting in America’s becoming the worst afflicted country with the most deaths worldwide, could well have been a reason.

Williams feels “foremost” among the reasons for Trump’s shellacking is that “there was unmitigated hate for [Trump].” It’s rather difficult for normal, decent human beings not to have negative feelings for anyone as criminally corrupt, ethically and morally bankrupt, venal, crude, rude, narcissistic, misogynistic, racist, seditious and just plain downright icky as is Trump.

However, I don’t know that there actually is “unmitigated hate” for him; in fact, from a logical perspective, I’d say that begs the question.

If there is such “unmitigated hate,” it can be easily argued that it is understandable, rational and eminently justifiable.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Reform elections now

Let’s make sure the Feb. 16 and April 6 Wisconsin elections are fair, lawful and something we can all agree on. Contact your legislators to de…

Opinion

LETTER: Enough is enough

"You're Fired!" The American voters have spoken after several recounts and lawsuits. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Biden is not pe…

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Jagler

I filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Board in regards to Don Pridemore's residency. I was at a meeting where Pridemore was asked a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News