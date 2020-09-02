LETTER: Trying to make sense controversy

Whatever happened to the "hands up, don't shoot" campaign from 6 years ago? Wouldn't that have ended everything in Kenosha before it started? Maybe if our pro athletes (who would like to think that we live and die on every word that comes out of their mouths) and other "leaders" would still talk about that, a whole bunch of this craziness would never have happened. Just trying to make some sense of it all like everyone else.