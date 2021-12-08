LETTER: Turkey Trot winners named

On Thanksgiving, the Wonewoc Badgers hosted the return of their annual Turkey Trot, a 5K Run/Walk along with a Quarter mile Fun Run for the kids. Over 180 registrations were collected for the variety of options.
Awards were given as follows:
Quarter Mile Kids Fun Run: Tyler Roloff
Best Dressed Participant: Krista Nowak
Largest Flock (most participants in one family): Laack/Olson/Burns
Fastest Fido: Anna Boppart and her K9 friend
Average Joe: Clayton Wolfe
Tail Feather Award: Roseanne Novy
Top Overall Male: Owen Jones
Top Overall Female: Rachelle Hoege
The Wonewoc Badger 4-H Club thanks the many sponsors that helped support this event: ABI Insurance Agency, MERCARIK, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Wafle’s Small Engine & Sport, Langer Farms & Services, Gundersen Health System, Affordable Heating & Electric, Heding Truck Service, The Wilcox Family - In Memory of Alex, Seitz Grain Farm, Neighbor’s Sandwich Bar & Deli and Miller’s Dairy Farm.
Keaton and Hadley Barreau, Wonewoc Badger 4-H Club members