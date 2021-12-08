 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Turkey Trot winners named
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Turkey Trot winners named

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Thanksgiving, the Wonewoc Badgers hosted the return of their annual Turkey Trot, a 5K Run/Walk along with a Quarter mile Fun Run for the kids. Over 180 registrations were collected for the variety of options.

Awards were given as follows:

Quarter Mile Kids Fun Run: Tyler Roloff

Best Dressed Participant: Krista Nowak

Largest Flock (most participants in one family): Laack/Olson/Burns

Fastest Fido: Anna Boppart and her K9 friend

Average Joe: Clayton Wolfe

Tail Feather Award: Roseanne Novy

Top Overall Male: Owen Jones

Top Overall Female: Rachelle Hoege

The Wonewoc Badger 4-H Club thanks the many sponsors that helped support this event: ABI Insurance Agency, MERCARIK, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Wafle’s Small Engine & Sport, Langer Farms & Services, Gundersen Health System, Affordable Heating & Electric, Heding Truck Service, The Wilcox Family - In Memory of Alex, Seitz Grain Farm, Neighbor’s Sandwich Bar & Deli and Miller’s Dairy Farm.

Keaton and Hadley Barreau, Wonewoc Badger 4-H Club members

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News