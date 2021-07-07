LETTER: Turn Assembly District 37 around

The GOP candidate, William Penterman is, I’m sure, a decent family man, Wisconsin dairy bred, served our country, but check out his responses to Madison newspaper and from the American Association of University Women forum. For example:

He would accept the undemocratic notion that Wisconsin legislators could overturn election results; he says the singular action for pandemic recovery is to eliminate the $300 per week supplement that expires soon. Is he aware of the struggles of women dealing with education, caregiving, childcare issues?

He envisions a congruent, contiguous area around Watertown that he would represent in a legislative map redraw. He is ignoring the jigsaw puzzle piece drawn by the GOP in 2011 putting Deforest and Watertown together in the district.

He buys into the big lie citing “irregularities” and “downright shady” things. By the way, one suspect ballot for every 10,000 is the sign of a remarkably well-run election.

He would not accept Medicaid expansion. Many of those that could be helped by it will vote for him because he espouses small government and avoids extending the common good to struggling families in the district.

Let’s hop off the GOP crazy train. Support Pete Adams for Assembly District 37.

Ben Adams, Watertown