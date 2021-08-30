LETTER: Turn from your evil ways

It’s sad reading “letters to the editor” from the same Democrat/liberals from Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Rio, North Freedom, etc. who continually bash Christians for supporting President Donald Trump - like the devil preaching to Jesus.

Greed filled people said we need to return to civility by voting for an incompetent traitor and a political party responsible for the greatest genocide – abortion - the world has ever seen of which they are complicit participants. Where are your letters toasting the accomplishments of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the southern border, gas prices, inflation, out of control spending, COVID, Afghanistan and multiple constitutional violations?

No surprise, COVID cases are rising with hundreds of thousands of illegals crossing the border - being held in cages - every month with an estimated 40% infected, even more deaths attributable to Democrats. The U.S., now the laughing stock of the world, with even more dead and more terrorist attacks to come from pathetic, incompetent leadership in Afghanistan.

A political party drunk on their own greed and spending for their special interest, burying our grandchildren’s children in debt. Even though your own family members won’t talk to you, Jesus will. Jesus says repent, turn from evil ways and follow him.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor