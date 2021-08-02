LETTER: Two acts of kindness in one day

On July 16, I visited the Walmart store in Baraboo. I only purchased one item, a bottle of Preser Vision Eye Vitamin Pills for $29. I stood in the line to checkout and one woman with a cart full of groceries asked me to go ahead of her because she noticed I had only one item.

I thanked her. When I was to check out the clerk grabbed my bottle of pills and started checking them out to the customer ahead of me. I told the clerk that they were my pills not the woman ahead of me. The woman ahead of me insisted she pay for my pills. I was so stunned by her gesture I started to cry and couldn't believe what was happening.

We hugged and I thanked her a million times. I want to express my thanks to both of these women for their kindnesses. The woman who paid for my pills in the pink blouse is an angel with a heart of gold and I am sure God will bless her also for being so kind. I just want to stress that there are wonderful people in this world. We just don't always see them. Again, thank you, to the two women wherever they are.

Rosie Cummings, Baraboo