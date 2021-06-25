LETTER: Underdeveloped brain

The Supreme Court recently ruled that a 14-year-old junior varsity cheerleader, upset that she didn’t make the varsity, had the First Amendment right to post online, with impunity, "F___ school, f___ softball, f___ cheer, f___ everything."

In the 8-1 majority opinion, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote, "It might be tempting to dismiss (the child's) words as unworthy of the robust First Amendment protections discussed herein. But sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary."

The human brain isn't fully developed until 25 years of age, so it shouldn’t shock anyone that a child, lacking a fully developed brain, would resort to such a vulgarism. Moreover, even if she had been older, she might, nevertheless, suffer an underdeveloped vocabulary and lack the ability to come up with something a bit more original, something less crude and crass.

But it’s not about the child; it’s about the principle. So, like it or not, it’s the law of the land. With few exceptions, we Americans essentially get to say what we want to, no matter how vulgar or offensive.

That holds true for children as well as adults behaving as if they have the undeveloped brain of a child.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells