LETTER: Urgent election questions

People, wake up and vote like your life depends on it, because it does. Consider what will happen when the current administration does away with Social Security. Will you be able to fend for yourselves when that money is not there? What will happen to the elderly who count on their SSI checks to survive? What will happen to them? Will they be cast out in the streets to live? Will they lose their homes? What if they have no relatives to take them in? Does the government even care? All the monies you have been paying into SS over the years will be gone.