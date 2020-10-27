LETTER: Urgent election questions

People, wake up and vote like your life depends on it, because it does. Consider what will happen when the current administration does away with Social Security. Will you be able to fend for yourselves when that money is not there? What will happen to the elderly who count on their SSI checks to survive? What will happen to them? Will they be cast out in the streets to live? Will they lose their homes? What if they have no relatives to take them in? Does the government even care? All the monies you have been paying into SS over the years will be gone.
What about health care for the people who really need it? Will they be left to die all alone while the fat-cats in Washington D.C. are lining their pockets with silver and gold off the backs of average Americans? These are super urgent questions that need to be addressed before you cast your ballots between now and Nov. 3.
May God bless your decision in November. Make sure you cast your votes for the man you think will save the country. And don't forget the United States Postal Service. Where will you be when you can't get your meds through the mail, the ones you need very badly?
Gene Wood, Baraboo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!