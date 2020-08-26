LETTER: US must reinvest in biofuels. it's crucial to economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is imperative that we reinvest in homegrown renewable energies like ethanol. The industry supports over 29,000 Wisconsin families and helps drive small communities across the state. From farmers and suppliers to producer plants, we help keep our state’s economy moving.

Unfortunately, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) often makes things difficult. In fact, they granted billions of gallons of anti-biofuel exemptions to not-so-small refiners like Exxon and Chevron, pushing homegrown fuel out of the market and devastating Wisconsin farmers who rely on ethanol plants to purchase their grains. Now, it is considering nearly 100 additional waivers that would further destroy billions of gallons in demand — including 67 retroactive waivers filed specifically to circumvent recent court limits designed to protect farmers from EPA manipulation.

While President Trump has promised to support biofuels, government bureaucrats are undermining this pledge.

American motorists and Wisconsin farmers deserve better. As the administration considers its energy strategy, I urge the White House to consider reinvesting in homegrown fuel by standing with the country’s farmers and biofuels workers. That starts with upholding the Renewable Fuel Standard and rejecting any future refinery exemptions.

Kelli Rose, Beaver Dam