LETTER: Veterans and Tobacco

Nov. 11 is Veteran’s Day. Our military and the tobacco industry have a complex history. Until 1975, cigarettes were included in rations and the tobacco industry has been known for sponsoring military events. While tobacco use among military members has been complicated, many people have come to understand that quitting smoking is key to improved health. The Tomah VA Medical Center is all about keeping our Veterans healthy.

Tobacco impacts both physical and mental health. Those who smoke are more likely to experience anxiety, stress, depression, and other mental health illnesses. Tobacco cessation is an important component in addressing the mental health challenges that face our veteran population, in addition to protecting their physical health.

Given all our veterans have done for us, the least we can do for them is get them the help they need to lead healthier, longer lives. Tailored resources are available to help by calling 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838) or requesting a referral to the Nicotine Dependence clinic at Tomah VA Medical Center at 1-800-872-8662 ext. 61498.

Amanda Roberge, VA Tobacco Cessation lead clinician, Tomah VA Medical Center, Tomah