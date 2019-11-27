Veterans celebrating Veterans Day
Thank you Amy Laundrie for your article about veteran the programs and the Honor Flight. We had two school programs on Veterans Day the students really like to see veterans shaking veterans’ hands. It makes the veterans feel good. Teachers are doing their job telling the kids. We had lunch at the American Legion Hall with Wags & Company LLC, cooking up a chicken dinner. We then had the “Quilts of Valor” ladies present two quilts to two veterans, John Dellavalle and Ray Fitben. Earlier the ladies presented a quilt to Bud Konneman in Lyndon Station. The next day American Legion members went to Fairview Nursing Home and presented honrs to veterans. Their colonel spoke to vets and others. Past commander Bill Bornber handed out flags to other veterans and others. The ladies from Quilts of Valor presented Bob Severson with his quilt. They went up to Crestview and presented John Treganza with his quilt. Then the ladies came back to Mauston to Cottage Care and presented Neil Koppang with his Quilt of Valor. It takes these ladies a ton of hours to sew these to have five inches in two days in Juneau County is quite an honor.
Rick Miller, Mauston
