 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
LETTER: Veterans deserve breaks
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Veterans deserve breaks

  • 0

I see this article on TV quite regularly and I felt I needed to comment on it. It is very disheartening that some of our veterans, men and woman, are being forced from their homes because of not being able to pay for heat and power. Our veterans should not have to worry about that. After all, they have given to the defense of our country against all enemies. I feel that the heating/power bills should be cut in half or cut entirely for any veteran who has sacrificed life and limb. They shouldn't have to worry about these items while they are trying to recuperate from the injuries they have sustained in combat. Have a heart all you money grabbers and treat the vets as they deserve to be treated.

Gene Wood, Baraboo

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News