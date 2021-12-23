LETTER: Veterans deserve breaks

I see this article on TV quite regularly and I felt I needed to comment on it. It is very disheartening that some of our veterans, men and woman, are being forced from their homes because of not being able to pay for heat and power. Our veterans should not have to worry about that. After all, they have given to the defense of our country against all enemies. I feel that the heating/power bills should be cut in half or cut entirely for any veteran who has sacrificed life and limb. They shouldn't have to worry about these items while they are trying to recuperate from the injuries they have sustained in combat. Have a heart all you money grabbers and treat the vets as they deserve to be treated.