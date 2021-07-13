LETTER: Veterans Service Office is a great resource

I was delighted to see the nice feature on the Veterans Service Office in Baraboo. Tony Tyczynski and his staff do an outstanding job in serving veterans. A few years ago a friend and World War II veteran, suggested I contact Tyczynski after I shared my story of my hearing loss while serving in the Army in the 1970s. I made an appointment and we had a nice visit. He is extremely knowledgeable regarding the myriad benefits available to veterans. As we spoke, he was literally filing my claim for benefits. Soon after, I received a letter from the Veterans Affairs awarding me several benefits. Had it not been for him, I doubt I would have bothered to file for benefits, but his encouragement and advocacy for veterans is admirable.