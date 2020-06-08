LETTER: Violence is not the answer to our racial strife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m old. I’ve seen a lot. I haven’t got time to dress it up. The truth is we’re all racist: whites, blacks, yellow and purple with pink spots. The trick is to learn how to live together. And the USA is the best at it because it is the best at playing fair and square. The worst thing you can do is fall into the trap of trying to change things illegally. Won’t be done.

This country went through a revolution to correct a great wrong when slavery was introduced here and the cost was devastating. More soldiers were killed in that war than in all of our wars combined. A Southern mother lost not only her sons and husband, but her brothers, uncles, cousins, maybe even her own father. The south was leveled and the economy, a way of living, was ended forever.

And the healing from that Great War was slowly getting better -- or was until now. Four cops did wrong and were arrested. Since then, however, several cops have been killed, dozens injured, and businesses looted and burned. If people think rioting will help their cause, they’re wrong.

Leonard Hodera, Montello