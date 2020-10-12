LETTER: Virtual debate is not 'ridiculous'

Donald Trump will not participate in the second debate because “You sit behind a computer and do a debate - it’s ridiculous”.

John F Kennedy and Richard Nixon participated in a virtual debate in 1960 and it wasn’t ridiculous then. Medical professionals do televisits with patients frequently for many situations. It’s not ridiculous for those that need medical advice to have doctors check with them remotely. Teachers have been doing virtual teaching with their students this year and have done so successfully.

People in these professions as well as many others have worked tirelessly to make these situations work so that they can keep themselves and others safe. Being adaptable and modifying your response are important things to be able to do when unsafe conditions arise as they have with Covid-19.

It’s too bad that President Trump is unwilling to do what medical professionals, teachers and others have been doing since this pandemic started. They’ve considered the welfare of others and have risen to the challenge of doing their jobs in difficult situations.

Testing positive for COVID-19 and then doing an in-person debate without sufficient time to make sure that you aren’t contagious is what should be considered ridiculous.

Karen Mesmer, Baraboo