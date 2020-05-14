LETTER: Volunteer skilled tradespeople needed in Portage area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Viking Ministry & Education is a Lutheran servant organization that helps people in the greater Portage area. From time to time, there is a need for skilled volunteer tradespeople. Right now, we have an immediate need for a plumber to volunteer time and materials for a project here in Portage.

Contact the coordinator of this particular project directly if you are a plumber and you are available to help with this immediate need: Scott Dadam, Pastor, River of Life Church, 608-745-4040.

Many people in the area can use your help considering the unusual circumstances in our world and our country. May God move you to help in the community by using your talents to help those who are in a crisis or maybe just in need of something. Thank you.

Janet Van Epps, Portage