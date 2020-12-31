LETTER: Volunteers make Truck to Trunk successful

On Dec. 22, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and Blue Zones Project Dodge County hosted its fourth USDA Farmers to Families Truck to Trunk event. These events have distributed 94,000 pounds of meat, produce, and dairy to more than 2,800 Dodge County families in need. Serving so many wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible volunteers and community partners. We’d like to thank the Dodge County Fairgrounds, Dodge County Sherriff’s Department, the Habitat ReStore, K&B, Johnson Bus, Probst Farms, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, BDCH Foundation, Feeding America, Second Harvest, Community Care, city of Lomira, the Lomira Food Pantry, Horicon School District, Horicon FFA, Mayville School District, Dodge County Food Pantry, Beaver Dam Food Pantry, Fox Lake Food Pantry, and the Gathering Source.

The COVID-19 pandemic, has increased the rates of food insecurity in our community and through these events, Dodge County has truly come to together to help those in need.

Our community health team, Liz Kern, Trina Justman Reichert, and Emily Dieringer, have worked tirelessly to bring these partners together and to ensure we’re able to get food distributed to those in need.

Linda Klinger, director of Rehabilitation and Community Health, Marshfield Medical Center- Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam