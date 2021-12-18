LETTER: Volunteers needed for ADRC

The Aging & Disability Resource Center works to support the older adults in Sauk County. I am making a request for you to join us in efforts to provide meals to those homebound in Sauk County.

The ADRC is in great need of volunteers to help deliver food from our main hub in Baraboo out to our dining sites where it is packaged up and delivered through Meals on Wheels.

What is asked of the volunteer? Our volunteers arrive at our hub, Monday through Friday, at 9:30 a.m. and pick up the meals. The volunteer then delivers the food to ADRC dining sites in Reedsburg and Lake Delton. After those stops are complete, the volunteer returns back to our Baraboo hub. The route takes about an hour, and you have the option to be reimbursed for your mileage.

Please consider helping the ADRC help your neighbors. Contact, Brianna Wipperfurth at ADRC 608-355-3289 or brianna.wipperfurth@saukcountywi.gov.

Brianna Wipperfurth, Baraboo