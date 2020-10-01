 Skip to main content
LETTER: Volunteers needed for meal delivery program
LETTER: Volunteers needed for meal delivery program

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia County is seeking volunteer drivers for our Home-Delivered Meal Program. The ADRC serves approximately 180 meals each day Monday through Friday. The ADRC has five meal sites located throughout the county in Portage, Pardeeville, Columbus, Lodi, and Poynette. Due to COVID-19, our congregate dining sites are closed at this time, making anyone aged 60 and older eligible for the Home-Delivered Meal Program. The ADRC offers home-delivered meals to participants for a suggested donation of $4.50 but does not deny a meal based on someone’s inability to pay. Each meal follows the most current Dietary Guidelines for America. We have seen an increase in demand and are asking for assistance from the community to help serve those in need. If you have an hour or two that you could spare in the early morning/afternoon, please give us a call. We can be reached at 608-742-9233 and ask for Sandy. Please note we ask that our volunteers fill out a volunteer application and a background check to keep our participants safe. All volunteers receive mileage reimbursement. Thank you for your time and hope to see you soon.

Becky Mulhern, Portage 

