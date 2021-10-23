LETTER: Vos should be concerned with serving the citizens, not an agenda

This letter is in response to Robin Vos’s protests about being ordered to share public documents with the voters of Wisconsin. It is not surprising that Vos would be upset by such an order, which runs counter to all of his behaviors in office. It’s been apparent for some time that Vos is concerned with agenda of the very wealthy donors and the concept of serving all citizens of Wisconsin is completely foreign to him.

Although there are hundreds of examples, one only needs to cite a current situation: investigating the recent election at a cost of $700,000 taxpayer dollars. This, despite Vos’s statement that he believes Joe Biden was legally elected president. Vos you should ask voters who work for a living about what their work entails. Ask them about their work environment, the physical and mental demands, the hours required and how taxes impact their lives. You may want to inquire about health care costs, including pharmaceuticals and the cost of higher education as well as the affordability of childcare. Most importantly, ask why, as working citizens, they feel entitled to view public documents that impact their lives and for which they pay with their taxes. You may find the responses are different from your sponsors who don’t pay taxes.