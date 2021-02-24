LETTER: Vote against hate, racism and crazy talk of Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson has swallowed Donald Trump conspiracies, “hook, line, and sinker.” He said he knows the Trump terrorists who stormed D.C .were Antifa in disguise.

Is this our Wisconsin senator, or is he such a Trump Kool-Aid drinker that he doesn’t care about how he represents the people of Wisconsin?

Johnson is supporting the gaslighting of the rejected, out-of-office Trump.

Trump’s terrorists took their “Blue Lives Matter Flags” and used them to beat the Capitol Police while yelling the “N”-word again and again at black police officers. These terrorists, members of the so-called party of law and order, killed and injured more than 70 police officers and were prepared to murder the vice president and our elected officials.

Now is the time for Americans, who are not terminally infected by Trump, to reject hate and support true justice. Violent criminals must be prosecuted.

When the time comes, vote and non-violently stand against hate, racism, and the crazy talk of Sen. Johnson.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo