LETTER: Vote against Republican hypocrisy

Scott Frostman's hypocracy in attacking Joe Biden's reluctance to talk about his plan, or lack thereof, to pack the Supreme Court is awe inspiring.

First, and foremost, no President has the unilateral power to add to the number of Justices on the Supreme Court. That requires legislative action. Second, the issue is not now before the country; no bill has been offered, the subject is discussed as it is every four years, and nothing proceeds beyond discussion. Biden has previously said he does not favor the idea.

Let us not forget that it was the Republicans who let a Supreme Court vacancy stand for over 8 months rather than even hold hearings for a highly-qualified, highly-respected and politically-centrist appointee of President Obama. Stealing court seats is a Republican speciality.

Frostman is a Republican, he thinks like one. Any means justifies the the end he seeks. Democracy be damned if it stands in the way of their success.

Trump is unworthy of any public office, especially the Presidency.

You many not always agree with Joe Biden, but he is decent, honest, honorable and competent. It is time for Joe Biden.

