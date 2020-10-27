 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Vote against Republican hypocrisy
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Vote against Republican hypocrisy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Scott Frostman's hypocracy in attacking Joe Biden's reluctance to talk about his plan, or lack thereof, to pack the Supreme Court is awe inspiring.

First, and foremost, no President has the unilateral power to add to the number of Justices on the Supreme Court. That requires legislative action. Second, the issue is not now before the country; no bill has been offered, the subject is discussed as it is every four years, and nothing proceeds beyond discussion. Biden has previously said he does not favor the idea.

Let us not forget that it was the Republicans who let a Supreme Court vacancy stand for over 8 months rather than even hold hearings for a highly-qualified, highly-respected and politically-centrist appointee of President Obama. Stealing court seats is a Republican speciality.

Frostman is a Republican, he thinks like one. Any means justifies the the end he seeks. Democracy be damned if it stands in the way of their success.

Trump is unworthy of any public office, especially the Presidency.

You many not always agree with Joe Biden, but he is decent, honest, honorable and competent. It is time for Joe Biden.

Timothy Henney, Portage 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Why I will vote for Trump

To answer all of those of you who would say, “I can't believe you would vote for Trump.” I'm not just voting for him. I'm voting against socia…

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Biden

In 1933 President Franklin Delano Roosevelt decreed that we are “a stricken nation in the midst of a stricken world.” The same holds true 87 y…

Opinion

LETTER: Sincerely wondering

Full disclosure, I did not vote for Trump in 2016. However, seeing Biden/Harris yard signs recently multiplying has made me curious. Given tha…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Phil Hands draws an editorial cartoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News