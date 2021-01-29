LETTER: Vote Almeida for Reedsburg School Board

Back in August, I was notified that my kids were being forced into the hybrid learning model. I was shocked that a decision like that was made even though 92% of parents and 80% of teachers voted to remain fully open. A group of parents spoke at the Sept. 21 board meeting and that’s when I met Leo Almeida.

I was instantly impressed with his dedication to getting our kids back-to-school full-time and his attitude towards solving problems. Almeida and I continued to work on solutions that we submitted to the Reedsburg School District leaders throughout late 2020. Almeida took on the budget and found that the surplus for the 2020-2021 school year was going to be used to finish the high school weight room. Almeida spoke publicly at the October school board meeting and recommended we reallocate that surplus to attract more staff to keep our schools open full-time.