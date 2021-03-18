LETTER: Vote Almeida, Retzlaff and Westphal for Reedsburg school board

On April 6, three members will be voted to the Reedsburg School District Board. The position candidates hold regarding the learning module best for our district is significant and there are opposing views. Voters should take a candidate’s position into consideration but shouldn’t cast their vote based on that alone.

Listen to candidates, but more importantly notice what interest they take in what you say. Board members shouldn’t just express their opinions but listen to the community. Leo Almeida, Ross Retzlaff and Heather Westphal have been active voices since the very beginning. We have seen and heard them, but most importantly they’ve heard us. They’ve reached out regarding what we want and they’ve advocated for us, our kids, our teachers and the district’s overall success. The presence they’ve established is commendable. They are voices demanding to be heard. The board has seven votes, each vote makes a difference and each member should vote on all business. Almeida, Retzlaff and Westphal have no conflicts of interest affecting the district. They will participate in all discussions and vote on all decisions the board makes. Their dedication is what we deserve: a presence with active voices. Vote to be heard through Almeida, Retzlaff and Westphal.