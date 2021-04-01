LETTER: Vote Astle for mayor

James Astle is one of Baraboo's own and the right choice for mayor. Born in Baraboo, went to school in Baraboo, and stayed in Baraboo where he raised his family. Astle worked in manufacturing before he entered the field of law enforcement to serve the community and he earned the position of chief of police for the Town of La Valle.

As a chief of police, Astle has gained unique experience which makes him the best choice for mayor Baraboo. Astle has extensive experience with law enforcement, fire protection, ambulance service, and street maintenance. Astle understands the importance of these city infrastructures, how they impact the citizens in the community, and how they operate. Astle has real experience working with laws, regulations, employees, courts, and preparing budgets. He also has experience with organized labor - Baraboo police and street departments are unionized, and federal and state labor laws. Astle will be a strong leader for benefit of the city of Baraboo and the people of Baraboo. Strong protective services, good city services, fair taxes, and service to the citizens of Baraboo. Vote Astle for mayor.