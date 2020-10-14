LETTER: Vote because it matters

I have been a conservative and fairly consistent Republican over last 40 years, but that won’t be the case this time around. I served 30 years in local government as a school board member or city council member where our duty was to fix problems and not politicize every decision made. Instead, our president has “poisoned the well” by treating every person or group with an opposing opinion the enemy, worthy of ridicule and embarrassment.

We are still struggling to get a handle on this pandemic, because he won’t take responsibility for a coordinated, national and science based response to this virus. Instead, he blames Democrats, the media and any others who question the approach he has taken. As a result, our economy and previous way of life continue to struggle due to a lack of progress in addressing Covid 19.

I am tired of the daily drama and crisis we are all enduring during the Trump presidency. He has infected Republicans in our state legislature to arrogantly disrespect Democrats by refusing to meet for purposes of business and when they do, (only 14 days in session for 2019 and 20 days in 2020) they have more than once shut down in minutes. What a disgrace.

Please do not sit this election out, thinking it will not matter. It will, now more than ever.

Ken Berg, Watertown