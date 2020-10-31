 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote Biden for president
LETTER: Vote Biden for president

On Oct. 31, there were at least 228,700 dead and 9 million Americans ill with the COVID-19 virus, beginning a third, worse virus wave. Kaiser Health News reports more than 1,300 U.S. health care workers have died while helping the sick.

On Oct. 25, on CNN’S State of the Union Mark Meadows, the president's chief of staff, said, “We’re not going to control the pandemic.” Our commander-in-chief has surrendered to the novel corona virus.

When the president surrenders, is there any hope of overcoming the worst health crisis in a century?

Americans can rebuild the hope we once had for a democracy where we care for our fellow citizens by meeting the challenge of the pandemic. We can save more than 130,000 American lives between now and March if we all wear a mask when in public, according to a University of Washington Institute report. We can save more if we do more.

We can elect a commander-in-chief who will not surrender to an invisible virus, but marshal all the pandemic control industry, knowledge, and experience America and Americans have. Vote for Joe Biden as president so he can muster the forces of this country to save American lives and get our country back to a more normal life.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo 

