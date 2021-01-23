LETTER: Vote Briggs for state superintendent

Mark your calendar for the primary election Feb. 16 and vote for Sheila Briggs to become one of two candidates to move onto the April 6 general election for Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction. She has dedicated her successful career to closing learning gaps - as a teacher, a principal, a district administrator and for the past 10 years, as the DPI assistant state superintendent. Her leadership style is inclusive, collaborative, inspirational, data driven and results oriented. We are good friends and colleagues, serving as school administrators together for many years.

As a strong supporter of education, I worry about issues and policies impacting our schools. What are the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on lost student learning? Will Wisconsin’s digital divide and serious achievement gaps continue to widen despite all good intentions? How long will it take our children to catch up to grade level standards and will districts ever fill the current teacher shortages? We need her experience and leadership to help school districts address these serious issues and more. I have confidence in my friend to get the job done. Please vote for Briggs on Feb. 16 and again on April 6. Thank you.