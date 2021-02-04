LETTER: Vote Briggs for superintendent of education

Sheila Briggs would best support the interests of students and teachers as the next Wisconsin State Superintendent of Education.

As a retired teacher, I worry about public education in Wisconsin. Our state has the highest racial achievement gap in the country, there is a looming teacher shortage and the funding structures for our public schools unfairly privileges some districts over others.

It’s not all bleak. Wisconsin communities have always rallied around their local schools. Wisconsin has skilled teachers and a Department of Public Instruction that holds teachers to higher certification standards than many states. The upcoming election on April 6 for our next State Superintendent of Public Instruction will be incredibly important.