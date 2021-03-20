LETTER: Vote Colvin and Hyde for Reedsburg school board

On April 6, voters in the Reedsburg School District can select new members for the school board - JR Colvin and Sonny Hyde. They have resided in our community for more than 20 years and would make outstanding school board members.

Colvin and his wife have two children, graduates of the RSD. He is an experienced tool and die maker who teaches Advanced Manufacturing at Madison College. He is a member of the local Lions Club and Reedsburg Athletic Club. He is a strong advocate of public education, and of our community.

Hyde and his wife have two children, an RSD graduate and a junior. He is a local pastor, soccer coach, and volunteer. His experience with young people, and as pastor/moderator, experienced in active listening and consensus-building, would be great assets to the school board.

If elected, their goal is to attract and retain quality staff in order to provide the best student learning opportunities. They support open communication between staff and board; adequate teacher staffing; manageable class sizes; equal access for all students to educational and extracurricular experiences; and students’ return to full-time, in-person learning as soon as possible, based on public health guidance.