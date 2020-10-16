LETTER: Vote Considine for nonpartisan redistricting

On Sept. 24, Dave Dahlke who is running for the District 81 Assembly seat in the upcoming election spoke on Wisconsin Eye. As with any politician he always gives the standard answer that he will listen to his constituents and follow what they want and need.

Unfortunately, on a key issue of nonpartisan redistricting reform his answer was;” I support the current constitution and I don’t feel I need to reinvent the wheel. I would not support changing it.”

This does not sound like he is really listening to his constituents where 72 percent of Sauk County residents voted on a non-binding resolution in favor of nonpartisan redistricting reform in 2018.

The problem with his stance is he may say he is willing to listen to his constituents, but he does not have to listen to them. Many times the gerrymandered elected Republicans in control of the legislature have not listened to the majority of the people of this state.

Because Mr. Dahlke’s stand on this position is contrary to the wishes of the citizens of District 81, I can not vote for him. I can vote for Rep. Dave Considine who has taken strong stands in favor of nonpartisan redistricting reform.

Doug Mering, Baraboo